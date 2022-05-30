College provides 10,000 afternoon teas to the community as part of Jubilee celebrations

The ATT Further Education College has provided the community from Bassetlaw, Mansfield and Hucknall with afternoon tea to give back to the community while attempting to unofficially break the world record of the largest cream tea party.

The college, which has its main centre at Sutton in Ashfield, and campuses at Retford, Ollerton, and Ransom Wood (Mansfield Campus), came remarkably close to the record after serving a total of 10,000 cream teas.

On Thursday, May 26, 10,000 people from local primary schools, secondary schools, colleges, day centre and care home residents, college stakeholders, and the team at the mental health ward of Bassetlaw Hospital, received their cream tea delivery to host their individual tea party.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary and Nursery School, in Boughton, was one of the schools to receive a cream tea delivery.

Everyone received a scone complete with jam and cream, plus a flag, crown and activity book.

The college’s event was supported by B Taylors and Sons Transport Ltd who provided storage space for the team to pack up the cream teas, Alfreton Hall, and Ashfield Police who helped deliver some of the 10,000 deliveries.

An ATTFE spokesperson said: “Everything we do is to involve the community we are in, it’s all about getting the community together as one.

“It was a huge effort from all of our learners and staff, everyone pitched in.

Ashfield Police helped to deliver some of the afternoon teas.

“[The event] was a magnificent occasion with lots of smiles, red, white and blue, and debate around whether it is jam or cream first.”

Staff packed each afternoon tea individually and were provided the space thanks to B Taylors and Sons Transport Ltd, based in Sutton-in-Ashfield.