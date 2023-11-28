Clowne's Heritage High School celebrates historic first-ever Ofsted ‘Good’ Rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following an intensive two-day inspection on the 11th and 12th of October, the school has emerged from its previous status of ‘Requires Improvement,’ securing a ‘Good’ rating for the first time.

In recognition of the school's core values, the report notes, "This is a school where all staff want the very best for their pupils. They have high aspirations and promote the school’s values of ‘ambition, teamwork, honesty, and kindness'."

Highlighting the importance of a structured environment, the report mentions, "The school has high expectations for everyone. There are clear routines, rewards, and consequences." This acknowledgment reinforces the significance of the school's commitment to maintaining a positive learning atmosphere where all can thrive.

Headteacher, Deb Elsdon and students celebrate Ofsted result.

The school’s carefully planned curriculum was also recognised as the report states, "The school has designed a well-sequenced, ambitious curriculum. They have identified the important knowledge that pupils need to know and remember." The report also commended the school for creating a culture where "All pupils are encouraged to develop a love of reading." This dedicated approach to literacy is encapsulated in the phrase "We take literacy seriously at Heritage High School."

The report also captures the spirit of community within the school, mentioning, "Community lunch is like a family meal."

Recognising the importance of student leadership, the report states, "There is an active student leadership team. Pupils are proud to hold these positions and appreciate them as they learn valuable skills as well as knowing that they are making a positive contribution to their wider community."

Furthermore, the report notes the strong student support systems, stating, "Students know that there are trusted adults with whom they can speak about any problems that they might have." This recognition emphasises the school’s unwavering commitment to fostering a safe and nurturing space, where kindness and consistency are valued 100% of the time.

Deb Elsdon, Headteacher at Heritage High School, expressed her elation, stating,

“Since the beginning of my Headship at Heritage High School, I have been very proud of our students and school community. I am delighted with the Ofsted judgement as this reflects the Heritage Way of 100% kindness and 100% consistency as all staff and students demonstrate our values every single day. I am particularly proud, but not surprised to see that Ofsted have recognised the positive relationships within our school, the polite and friendly students and the strength of our culture and ambitious curriculum.”

“As the Headteacher of our wonderful school, I believe in genuine inclusion and high expectations for all students and am pleased that we are enhancing life choices for all. It is a privilege to serve the community and I am grateful for the support of all students, families, and staff. We will continue to ensure that our school prepares students for life in modern Britain, working together for the benefit of all. This is the best Ofsted judgement in the history of Heritage High School, and we are all incredibly proud.”

Wesley Davies, CEO, extended congratulations to the entire school community, stating,