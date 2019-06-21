Clowne schoolgirl Amelia loses her locks in memory of her auntie

A young schoolgirl from Clowne has lost her lovely locks and donated them to a very good cause - all in the memory of her aunt.

Seven-year-old Amelia Gomm, a pupil at Clowne Junior School, decided she wanted to cut off her long hair so she could donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

Amelia Gomm, eight had her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust and raised over �2,000 for Myeloma UK

And on Thursday she braved the Blossom Lounge hairdressers in Clowne where the deed was done.

Amelia decided to raise money in memory of her aunt Trudy who passed away at the end of last year after a seven-year battle with myeloma.

Denise Lucas, Amelia’s grandmother and Trudy’s sister, said: “We’re not sure where Amelia got the idea from to have her hair chopped.

“She just woke up one morning and told her mummy she wanted to have her hair cut off and donate it to the Little Princess Trust, so that girls and boys who have no hair can use hers.

“A few days later she then came up with the idea of fundraising and said she wanted to help auntie Trudy’s charity.”

She is very pleased with herself but has mixed emotions as she had more cut off than she bargained for.

“What she has done is fantastic and we are super proud of her.

“She is an inspiration to all of us.”Amelia has raised more than £2,000

To donate to Amelia’s fundraising efforts, visit justgiving.com/ameliagomm.

For more information about The Little Princess Trust, visit littleprincesses.org.uk.