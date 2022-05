Staff at Lime Tree Nursery in Carlton in Lindrick have treated the children and their parents to an outdoor party to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Children enjoyed an afternoon tea, outdoor games and many more activities for visitors to enjoy on Wednesday, May 25.

One member of staff said: "The day was lovely and we had a super time getting together and speaking to the grown ups.”

Parents and carers joined the children and staff for the morning in the nursery.