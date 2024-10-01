Cherubs Edwinstowe celebrate Harvest Festival
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cherubs Edwinstowe have been celebrating Harvest Festival with the children.
The nursery chef Kai, children Marley, aged 2, Marsali, aged 3 and Everlyn, aged 3, participated in the activity exploring the textures and origins of the vegetables before cutting them up for the soup.
The children will sampling the soup for tea and making bread to accompany the soup.
The children were engaged and thoroughly enjoyed cutting the vegetables up and exploring their textures.
They extended on this activity making their own bread cobs to accompany the soup.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.