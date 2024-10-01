Cherubs Edwinstowe celebrate Harvest Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cherubs Edwinstowe have been celebrating Harvest Festival with the children.

The nursery chef Kai, children Marley, aged 2, Marsali, aged 3 and Everlyn, aged 3, participated in the activity exploring the textures and origins of the vegetables before cutting them up for the soup.

The children will sampling the soup for tea and making bread to accompany the soup.

The children were engaged and thoroughly enjoyed cutting the vegetables up and exploring their textures.

They extended on this activity making their own bread cobs to accompany the soup.