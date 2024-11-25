Carlton-in-Lindrick school celebrates prestigious Rolls-Royce award

Pupils and staff at a Carlton-in-Lindrick school have been celebrating, after being recognised and rewardes for their hard work and creativity in a project in collaboration with Rolls-Royce.

Over the last year, children from Ramsden Primary School have designed, developed and carried out a project to take part in the 20th Anniversary Rolls-Royce Schools Award, which is open to schools, colleges and further education institutions in the UK and helps teachers increase science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) engagement.

Teachers from Ramsden put together their ideas and submitted their application outlining an idea for a sustainable STEM project for development over the year.

As a consequence, they were awarded one of 30 Special Merit Awards and also chosen as one of the five finalists from across the nation, to progress and complete their project, demonstrating innovation, creativity and ambition in STEM education, as well as raising aspirations and opening pupil’s eyes to careers in the STEM industry.

The two trophies Ramsdale Primary School won for being a finalist at the awards and then being name overall runner-up. Photo: Submitted

The project was called Escape From The Forest and was designed to bring a natural link to a traditional escape room.

Francesa Campbell, school deputy head and project lead, explained: “The project has been completely child-led, where they have written their own action plans, created their own budgets and bought their own props and all of these things have been developing their life and employability skills, as well as raising and challenging their aspirations for the future and giving them a fantastic sense of pride.”

The challenges were all designed by the year six pupils for younger pupils and their families to complete, combining a wide range of creative devices and technologies.

The children mapped out their own stories, game maps and clues, in small teams, and used green screen and laser technology to bring their ideas to reality.

Utilising the school’s amazing outdoor spaces and woodland, the challenges were designed to take players around the forest via a series of clues and puzzles, accessed through QR readers.

Sarah Hemsall, year six teacher, said: “There have been so many advantages to the children taking part in this project including growth in independence, teamwork skills, problem-solving skills and development of ideas to create something sustainable for others and leaving a legacy behind for future pupils to build on.”

On November 20, teachers involved in the inspirational project were invited to the Rolls-Royce Centre in Derby to give presentations to the judges and VIPs at the awards ceremony.

Ramsden was thrilled to win second place overall and was the only primary school across the UK to take an award and bring a trophy back to school to show and celebrate with lots of very excited children.

Chris Wilson, head teacher, said: “People don’t have low aspirations, what they can have is a limited outlook.

"If children don’t know what’s out there, it’s very difficult to aspire to something they don’t know about.

"This has been an absolutely wonderful project for that, but also the legacy is now going to be in school for years to come, so that all of the Ramsden children in the future will benefit from the trailblazers that these year sixes have been.”