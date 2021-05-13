Carlton-in-Lindrick nursery marks 18th birthday

Granby first opened its doors to local youngsters on May 12 2003, offering childcare for children aged 0-5 years.

The nursery has provided Early Years education to more than 1,000 families, supporting them to have the best start in life.

Jacqui Hannaby, manager who has been at Granby from day one, said:“It has been quite a journey, we have seen so many families come and go, some returning with siblings.

"I have a great team, some of whom have been here with me from the start, and over half working at Granby for over 10 years.

"Our newest member of staff was actually born the year we opened.

“The last three Ofsted inspections were all rated Outstanding, something that the company are very proud of.”

Granby has moved with the times and made the decision to remove plastic from their environment, opting to use real objects for the children to explore and learn with.

The nursery prides itself on partnership working with parents – one of the last requests was to provide a full vegan menu which has proved popular as more families turn to a plant-based diet.

Granby has also supported many staff to continue their own professional development, attending University to study further.

“This is something that we are very passionate about, we have close links with Sheffield Hall and RNN group, to support staff to be the best they can be to provide outstanding education for all of our families,” added Jacqui.

The pandemic forced Granby to close for a short period, but this was not going to stop Jacqui from keeping in touch with all the families.

She created [email protected], reading stories from her campervan for families to enjoy, activities and story videos from staff were also posted weekly.

“Upon reopening the doors and welcoming back families, all staff have been amazing and have worked hard to settle children back in,” added Jacqui.

"The children have been amazing, and come back as if they were here yesterday.

"Granby Nurseries are very proud of what we and our families have achieved over the last 18 years and look forward to welcoming more and new families back in the future.”