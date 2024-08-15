Bright future beckons for Retford Oaks Academy students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Retford Oaks Academy, part of Diverse Academies Trust, is proud to celebrate the achievements of all of the students who have received their A level results today.

These students, through their hard work and dedication, now have a strong platform from which to take their next steps in further education, training or employment.

Principal, Luke Dickinson, said: “On behalf of everyone at Retford Oaks Academy, we are immensely proud of our students’ accomplishments. These students are shining examples of the talent nurtured at Retford Oaks Academy. As they embark on the next chapter of their educational journeys, their achievements reflect their hard work, and the support given to them by their school and community. The future looks bright for our students as they prepare to make their mark on the world.”

Three of its students, who have all secured places at their chosen higher education destinations, are now setting their sights on exciting futures.

Abi Briggs, A level student at Retford Oaks Academy

Abi Briggs has secured her place at York St John University, where she will study creative writing and media. Reflecting on her achievements, Abi said: "To sum it up in one word, I would say ecstatic!" She earned an A in media studies, a B in English literature, and a C in English language. With a passion for storytelling, Abi will surely enjoy the next step in her educational journey.

Greg Houghton is thrilled to have been accepted to the University of Sheffield, where he will study European Law. "I was so happy when I checked and saw I'd been accepted at the University of Sheffield," Greg shared. His impressive results, with B grades in criminology, history, sociology, and law, demonstrate his commitment to understanding societal complexities. Greg has big plans for his future, including a third-year study abroad, with Denmark as his top preference.

Louisa Merrion is still considering all her options but is particularly interested in pursuing a career in drama. She has earned a place in higher education with strong B grades in media studies and drama, and a C in biology. "A lot of options are open to me, and I'm excited to plan for the future," Louisa said. Whether she decides to study drama at university or explore other creative paths, Louisa's enthusiasm and talent will undoubtedly lead her to success.

The academy invites any students yet to secure a place with a post 16 provider for this September or students considering their post-GCSE options to visit www.retfordoaks-ac.org.uk/sixth-form or email [email protected] for more information.