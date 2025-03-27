Blyth school head praises team effort after 'Good' Ofsted report

The head of a Blyth primary school praised her staff and pupils after the school received a ‘Good’ rating following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Sarah Preston, head at the Primary School of St Mary and St Martin on Retford Road, said she was ‘really pleased’ with the warm praise the report gave the school.

She said: “It feels very nice and the inspectors were so supportive, they couldn’t have been more supportive and they were very conscious of staff wellbeing too.

"We are really delighted that they recognised how much work the school has put in and what we’re doing to move forward.

The Primary School of St Mary and St Martin in Blyth has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted. Photo: Google

"And it absolutely was a team effort from everyone at the school so hats off to them.”

Inspectors noted that pupil behaviour at the school was ‘exemplary’ and that pupils were ‘proud to represent their school’ and ‘enjoy being part of the school community’.

The report continued: “There is a well-designed and considered curriculum in place for the majority of subjects that are delivered at the school.

"This curriculum builds from the early years and pupils are encouraged to engage with subject-specific vocabulary from the earliest opportunity.

"In subjects such as mathematics and English, teachers ensure that pupils build and connect their knowledge over time.

"Teachers have secure subject knowledge and routinely check pupils’ understanding.

"They address any misconceptions or gaps in pupils’ knowledge.

"The school fosters a love of reading, children in the early years are quickly introduced to the school’s phonics scheme.

"They are excited to learn new sounds and become confident readers rapidly.

"Staff quickly identify any child at risk of falling behind their peers.

"They provide the help that these children need to keep up with their reading.

"There is a carefully planned personal development programme at the school.

"Pupils benefit from a range of trips and educational visits which enable them to develop their understanding of the subjects they study and to broaden their horizons.

Governors know the school well.

"They provide appropriate challenge and guidance to the school. Most staff feel well supported and feel that their well-being is taken into consideration when decisions are made.

"There is a clear sense of community at the school among parents and carers, staff and pupils.”

On what the school needs to do to improve, inspectors said: “In a few subjects, the curriculum does not identify clearly what pupils will learn.

"As a, result, teaching sometimes does not secure the most important knowledge.

"The school should ensure that teaching is designed effectively to secure key knowledge, so that pupils know and remember more.

“The curriculum does not give pupils a sufficient understanding of different faiths and cultures

“This means that pupils do not have a depth of knowledge and understanding about different religions and are not as well prepared for life in modern Britain as they could be.

"The school should ensure that pupils have the knowledge that they need to be able to understand and engage positively with people who may be different from themselves.”