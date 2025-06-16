Big smiles for little people after Worksop nursery rated 'good' across the board by Ofsted

A Worksop nursery has been left beaming after it was rated ‘good’ in all areas by Ofsted inspectors.

Luan’s Little People Day Nursery, based at Bassetlaw Hospital on Kilton Hill in Worksop, received good marks across the board, rated ‘good’ for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, ersonal development and leadership and management.

Inspectors noted that children are ‘confident to leave their parents at the door when they arrive’ as staff warmly greet them, helping children to ‘have a sense of belonging in the nursery’.

They also noted that staff are nurturing to any unsettled children and redirect their attention to toys and resources, resulting in the children settling quickly.

Luan's Little People Nursery in Worksop has been rated 'good' in all areas by Ofsted. Photo: Luan's Little People Nursery Facebook

Emma Barton, nursery manager, said: “We are very happy, we’re over the moon and so happy for the staff, the children and the parents.

"It’s a real team effort here, everyone works towards the same goal and we’re very passionate about what we do.”

In their report, inspectors said: “Staff plan a curriculum that enables children to progress in their learning and follow their interests.

"Staff provide opportunities for children to learn how healthy food grows, they take older children to an allotment where they learn how to plant vegetables.

"This is further promoted when children plant vegetables and flowers in the nursery garden.

"Children tell visitors that they grow raspberries, onions and carrots and that the flowers smell sweet.

“Close partnership working with other professionals helps staff to identify and support children's individual needs, particularly those children with SEND.

"Robust systems are in place to monitor and support children's development.

"Children are keen to explore and investigate the toys and resources offered and staff implement 'golden rules' that help children to understand what is expected of them.

"These are discussed with children at appropriate times during the day and children show that they understand how to use kind hands, listening ears, share and use quiet voices indoors.

"The management team reflects on the experiences they offer children and feedback is obtained from parents and staff to help identify improvements.

"The management team visits other early years settings to share good practice and identify how they can build on what they already offer children.

“Staff are supported to build on their professional development, recent training helps staff to promote positive behaviour for children.

"This includes staff recognising that praising children's positive behaviour can help them to understand what they have done well.

“Overall, staff support children's communication skills well.

"Parents say that staff are friendly and approachable.

"Staff invite parents into the nursery to join their children's play experiences, such as making Easter bonnets.

"Staff give parents information to help promote their children's care and learning at home, such as about weaning and oral health.

"This helps to provide a united approach to supporting children's learning.”

Looking at what the nursery can do to improve further still inspectors said ‘build on staff's interactions during children's self-chosen play, to help develop their learning’ and ‘help staff to strengthen opportunities for children to build on their language skills’.