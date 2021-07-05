Beckingham pupils make history by choosing new street name

Homebuilder Albemarle Homes has given Beckingham Primary School children a chance to choose the street name at Vicarage Fields, the development of 33 new homes.

Head of sales at Albemarle Homes Charlotte Kirk said: “It has been really enjoyable to involve the children in the street naming process and we thank them all for their efforts.

“Naming streets is far more complicated than people realise as there are specific criteria set by local councils. The names suggested by the children were really well researched and thought through.”

Year 6 Beckingham Primary School pupil Harrison, proudly displays his winning street name with Charlotte Kirk, Head of Sales for Albemarle Homes.

On this occasion the children of Beckingham Primary School were asked to look into the history of the village and including any local flora, fauna or wildlife that were associated with the area.

Headteacher Liz Moore said: “The project was given to us during lockdown so it was a nice opportunity for children to take a break from their online studies and call friends and family who have lived in Beckingham for years to discover their thoughts about the village.

“To be given the chance to create a little bit of history in the village where the children live and go to school is a fantastic opportunity that they all relished in.”

Harrison, a pupil at the school, was chosen as the winner thanks to his suggestion of Lapwing Lane and received a commemorative street sign and a £20 book voucher.

Harrison was inspired by the local wildlife in the village and his research into native birds to the area. However, due to the street not being a through road, this has since been altered to close.

Charlotte added: “We’re delighted to have been able to give this unique opportunity to the local children and Lapwing Close will be a lovely legacy for Harrison to enjoy for years to come.”

Vicarage Fields is a development of two, three and four bedroom homes located on Walkeringham Road, Beckingham.