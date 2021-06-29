Bassetlaw pupils support fundraising marathon runner with marathon of their own

North Wheatley Primary School are this year’s sole sponsors of Craig Baines, a Carlton-in-Lindrick man who will be tackling the London Marathon for the charity, Get Kids Going.

The national charity gives disabled children and young people opportunities to participate in sport.

The Retford school held a fundraising event where pupils were sponsored to run their very own marathon (26.2 miles) over the course of the summer term.

The launch day on June 8.

The children ran the first mile of their marathon on June 8 and enjoyed a visit from motivational speaker Luke Stanton, from Premier Education, who organised an active warm up.

Nick Lister, an ultra marathon runner, also spoke to the children about the challenges he has faced.

The children have donated a minimum of £5 per pupil to Craig's fundraising page at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CraigBaines1.