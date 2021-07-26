Bassetlaw primary school's leavers festival a success thanks to local businesses

Leaver Festival at Thrumpton Primary Academy

On Thursday July 22, year 6 children from Thrumpton Primary Academy held their very own Leavers Festival to mark the end of their primary education.

Over the last few months, the children have worked tirelessly to make their vision a reality, writing to a variety of local firms asking for support to bring their festival to life.

Children were blown away when they were offered a stage of their dreams by local business Trans-Sport.tv, with lights, sound and a full production team.

Principal Rebecca Hurley said: “We are so pleased to have been able to give the children the send-off they deserve, at the end of what has been a challenging year for all schools.

“From everyone at Thrumpton Primary Academy, we’d like to pass on our thanks to Trans-Sport.tv for providing us with the most incredible stage, as well as all the other local businesses who made the event the success it was.”