Archway Learning Trust and NTU join forces to tackle mounting maths teacher shortage

A Nottingham teacher has hailed her employer’s involvement in a groundbreaking pilot scheme to train up to 150 top-class Maths teachers as ‘rocket fuel’ for tackling the ever-worsening shortage of teachers specialising in the subject.

As part of the brand new pilot scheme to train Maths teachers of the future, Archway Learning Trust has been selected by Nottingham Trent University (NTU) as a partner to work towards overcoming the ongoing shortage of Maths teachers across the country.

The scheme will offer a new pathway into the profession for individuals without a university degree, and the Trust will have four spots across its 10 schools as part of the initiative.

The four-year Department for Education (DfE) backed apprenticeship will enable participants to earn a bachelor's degree and achieve Qualified Teacher Status (QTS). Apprentices will spend approximately 40% of their time studying at NTU and the remaining 60% gaining practical experience in classrooms within an Archway Learning Trust school.

Yeonsil Lee, a newly qualified Maths teacher at The Nottingham Emmanuel School

Yeonsil Lee, a newly qualified Maths teacher at The Nottingham Emmanuel School, who took the School Centred Initial Teacher Training (SCITT) route into teaching, said the pilot was exactly the sort of initiative needed to showcase that teaching Maths is not just for super-smart genius-type graduates – a common misconception which she says can put people off considering the vocation.

Yeonsil said: “This pilot will be rocket fuel in helping to tackle the ongoing shortage of Maths teachers in Nottingham – and hopefully it will quickly be scaled so that much of the UK can adopt it.”

For flexibility, the entire academic course will be taught online, with students also required to complete assessments throughout. The structure allows trainees to earn while they learn, providing an alternative to traditional university routes.

The programme is particularly aimed at teaching assistants and others already working in educational settings who wish to progress into teaching.

Along with NTU, the DfE has selected seven other training providers to pilot this apprenticeship, with up to 150 trainee maths teachers participating in the initial cohort. Schools employing these apprentices will receive financial incentives to support trainee salary costs, especially during periods when apprentices are engaged in off-the-job training.

By integrating academic study with practical classroom experience, the apprenticeship aims to create a robust pipeline of qualified Maths teachers, addressing recruitment challenges and enriching the educational landscape.

Sian Hampton, CEO of Archway Learning Trust, described the programme as a vital step in addressing teacher recruitment challenges.

She said: “This apprenticeship is a real game-changer for teacher recruitment. It provides a real opportunity for those who may have the passion and talent for teaching but have faced financial or logistical barriers to entering the profession – or who might think that teaching is not for them because they haven’t been to university. By combining hands-on experience with academic study, we are ensuring that future teachers are well-prepared for the classroom from day one.”

Louise Elder, who is overseeing the programme for Archway Learning Trust, will lead the placement process.

Dr Chris Rolph, Associate Professor of Education Policy and Practice and the Director of the Nottingham Institute of Education at NTU, described the initiative as a cutting-edge development in the education sector.

He said: “Schools have been asking for this degree apprenticeship for years, so it is exciting to see it finally being introduced. NTU has contributed to the design of the course, as part of the national Trailblazer Group, which will provide an alternative route into teaching for those that need to earn as they learn. Mathematics is the first, but other subjects will follow next year as we work with Academy Trusts and Local Authorities to identify and meet shortfalls.”

With the first cohort beginning their training this September, Archway Learning Trust and Nottingham Trent University hope that this innovative approach will set a new standard for teacher training and help secure a strong pipeline of skilled maths educators for the future.

Full entry requirements for the course can be found on the NTU website. Those interested in applying for the pathway can find out more information by contacting [email protected].