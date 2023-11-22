Anti-Bullying Week backed by Nottinghamshire housebuilder's book donation to Langold school

In recognition of Anti-Bullying Week (13th to 17th November), Nottinghamshire housebuilder Barratt Homes has donated a collection of books to Langold Dyscarr Community School.

The donation by the developer, which is building new homes near the school at Knights View, included a range of books by Usborne Publishing, which aims to support children’s mental health.

Founded by Anti-Bullying Alliance, Anti-Bullying Week encourages the discussion of the stigma around bullying with the aim to enable everyone to live happy and healthy lives.

This year’s theme is ‘Make A Noise About Bullying’, which encourages people to come together to have discussions about what bullying means, how banter can become hurtful, and ways to stop bullying.

Among the books donated by Barratt Homes were titles including ‘The Unworry Book’ by Alice James, ‘All About Feelings’ by Felicity Brooks and ‘What are Feelings?’ by Katie Daynes.

Many of the books include interactive features to help the children express their feelings and relieve anxiety.

Gill Fotheringham, Headteacher at Langold Dyscarr Community School, said: “We are so pleased to receive this donation. These books will be a valued resource for our children to help support, explore and understand their feelings, teaching them how to self-regulate through life’s challenges.”

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “We hope that these books will encourage pupils at Langold Dyscarr Community School to consider their own mental health, and also the feelings of their peers in the playground and in everyday life.

“Anti-Bullying Week is an initiative we are proud to support, and we delighted to help local schools within our community with tools to help stop bullying.”