All good for Bassetlaw school after latest Ofsted inspection

A Bassetlaw school has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, following its latest inspection.

North Wheatley Primary School, on Sturton Road in South Wheately, was rated ‘good’ for quality of education, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

However, it was rated as ‘requires improvement’ for behaviour and attitudes.

As a result, it’s overall grade has dropped from ‘outstanding’ to ‘good’.

North Wheatley Primary School has been rated Good by Ofsted following its latest inspection. Photo: Google

The report said: “The school curriculum is ambitious, it is well sequenced to help pupils build their knowledge over time.

"The school has thought carefully about how the curriculum children learn in the early years is built on during their time at the school.

"In most areas of the curriculum, teachers have good subject knowledge.

"As a result, pupils recall important information well and make links confidently with other information they know.

The school ensures that pupils with SEND are identified promptly.

"Teachers carefully consider any barriers to learning that these pupils may face.

"When possible, pupils with SEND learn the same curriculum as their peers and are included fully in school life.

"Most pupils with SEND achieve well from their starting points.

"The school is reviewing the systems it uses to support pupils with SEND, which has helped to reduce staff workload.

The school has ensured that staff have the skills and expertise necessary to deliver the early reading programme.

"Most pupils develop the skills and knowledge they need to become confident readers.

"Typically, pupils receive books that are well matched to their level of reading development.

"Teachers check closely to identify and support pupils who do not keep up with the programme.

"Children in the early years use the learning environment well to develop their independence, curiosity and social skills. They confidently identify sounds in their reading and use these in their independent learning.

"The school uses a wide range of information to understand the patterns and trends in pupils’ attendance.

“This has led to some changes in the school’s systems that are starting to have a positive impact.

"Persistent absenteeism has reduced as a result.”

On what the school needs to do to improve, inspectors said: “Pupils’ attitudes and conduct vary during the school day.

"The school’s expectations in relation to pupils’ behaviour are not implemented routinely.

"As a result, learning time is lost, and some pupils worry about their peers’ conduct during social times.

"The school must ensure that staff expectations of pupils’ behaviour are consistently high and procedures to manage pupils’ behaviour are used systematically so pupils behave well throughout the school day.”

Your Guardian has contacted the school for comment.