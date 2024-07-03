'A warm school that wraps its arms around the children' -- what Ofsted found at Cuckney Primary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“A warm school that wraps its arms around the children” – that’s how a village primary in Cuckney is hailed amid glowing praise in its latest Ofsted report,

The description comes from the governors at Cuckney Church Of England Primary School, but is backed up by inspectors from the education watchdog, who carried out a review last month.

The inspectors handed a rating of ‘Good’ to the school, which teaches 130 pupils, aged five to 11, and even classified its early-years provision as ‘Outstanding’.

The Ofsted report says: “This is a warm and welcoming place where pupils, leaders and staff are guided by the school’s values of ‘dream, believe, achieve’.

Cuckney Church Of England Primary School, which has been given a rating of 'Good' by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

"Pupils feels safe and treat each other with kindness and respect. They are happy, feel proud of their school and have positive attitudes to their learning.”

The inspectors found that staff are “determined” that that all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), “receive the support they need to thrive and achieve well”.

"The school makes sure that pupils’ achievements are celebrated,” the report goes on. “An ‘achievement tree’ is a visual demonstration of this.

"Achievements are written on a leaf and added to the tree that pupils see ‘grow’ with their successes.”

A similar initiative helps develop the children’s reading skills, Ofsted found. Their pictures ‘climbed’ an ‘owl tree’ as they read more books.

The inspection found that reading and the teaching of phonics are a strength at Cuckney Primary. A common view shared by pupils was that “our teachers inspire us to read”.

This all starts in the early years, whose leader is described as “experienced and skilled”, nurturing an environment that is “fun, stimulating”and full of learning opportunities. Early-years children demonstrated “high levels of independence” and were “extremely well prepared for their next steps”.

The school’s curriculum in most subjects is praised as ”ambitious” thanks to teachers who had “secure knowledge”. It extended beyond the academic classroom as pupils learned about a range of faiths and cultures and how to show tolerance for people’s differences. They also carried out leadership roles and were taken on educational trips to places of interest.