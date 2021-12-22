The star joins a display that will help light up Bassetlaw Hospital throughout December.

It will be funded by an initial donation from Retford Oaks Academy, and they have added to this donation with other fundraising activities.

Chris West, Principal at Retford Oaks said: “Retford Oaks Academy are pleased to sponsor a star at Bassetlaw and Doncaster hospital this year.

Retford Oaks Academy have sponsored a star to support Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

“It will continue to send out a message of hope and thanks to all of our NHS colleagues who work closely with the school and are parents of our students.

“During the first lockdown in 2020, one of the students in our keyworker hub requested that we show some message of thanks to parents, like his, who were working hard through the pandemic, which led us to lighting our windows with NHS and Care logos.

“This simple message of support started with one student expressing their gratitude to those parents and community members who were passing the school on their way to difficult shifts throughout the lockdown.

“This heartfelt support continues to all of the workers, patients, and visitors during the Christmas period.”

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “We would like to express our thanks to everyone at Retford Oaks Academy.