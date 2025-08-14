A Levels open doors worldwide for Worksop College leavers

As a broad-ability school committed to bringing out the best in every pupil, Worksop College is proud to see leavers securing places at some of the UK’s leading universities, alongside opportunities overseas, with none needing to enter Clearing. Whether heading to study in London, Abu Dhabi, the United States, or beyond, the Class of 2024/25 is set to make its mark.

The day began with excitement as classmates Ben Hartog and Giles Phinn opened their envelopes. Ben achieved an A* in Psychology, A* in PE, and A in History and will be heading to Exeter University to study Sports Science, while Giles celebrated his A* in History, A in Economics, B in Classical Civilisation, and A in EPQ, securing his place at The University of Sheffield to study Economics.

Captains of School Grace Galbraith and Dan Recaldin both secured a spot at their chosen universities, the University of Nottingham and Loughborough University. Vice-Captain of School, David Lorer, a full international boarder who joined on an HMC Scholarship – awarded to pupils who demonstrate ability, adaptability, and a readiness to embrace life in a new country – was equally delighted with his results.

Already the Under-18 International Bridge Champion, David achieved a string of A*s and As, alongside his EPQ, and will continue his global education at New York University in Abu Dhabi, studying a Liberal Arts degree. Fellow vice-Captain Bella Dujon is also off to her first choice at the University of Manchester to read History & Sociology.

Our Girls' Football Academy graduates achieved academic success alongside their success on the field. Grace Perry joined Worksop College specifically to be part of the Girls' Football Academy, which allows talented players to pursue the sport alongside their studies.

Between training, playing and qualifying as a referee, Grace has managed to secure an A* in Physics, A* in Maths, A* in Geography, and A in Further Maths. She will take up a place at the University of Sheffield to study General Engineering. Her teammates were also celebrating.

Amy Cotton achieved an A in PE, B in Psychology, and B in Religious Studies, and will be flying to the USA to continue her football career alongside studying, while Chloe Salisbury secured an A* in PE, B in Psychology, and B in Maths, and is also heading stateside.

Belgian boarder Anna Colpaert earned an A in Design Technology, A in Maths, and B in Physics, and will take up a place at Loughborough University to study Product Design. French international boarder Mia Turner, who joined the Football Academy from France and now plays for Derby County, exceeded her baseline grades by six grades and is excited to remain in the UK to study Sport and Exercise Science.

The sporting celebrations didn’t stop there. Cricketer Jay Singh, who was recently selected for the England U19 squad, joined Worksop College in the Lower 6th with a dream of playing professionally for Yorkshire. Here, Jay found a platform to thrive thanks to 1:1 coaching, tailored strength and conditioning, and academic flexibility. His Distinction* in CTEC Business, B in PE, and C in Geography will enable him to continue his cricketing ambitions while training in Primary Education at Leeds Beckett University.

Fellow cricketer Owen Smith, part of the Yorkshire 2nd XI, matched Jay’s results and will also combine higher education with his sport. In netball, Libby Davidson, Captain of the School Team and a Loughborough Lightning player, surpassed her baseline grades by five, achieving Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction in the BTEC Sport Extended Diploma. She will be heading to the University of Birmingham to study Sports Coaching.

From the sports pitches to the stage and studio, creativity was equally rewarded this year. Head of Chapel Choir, Leader of the College Orchestra and classical dancer Laurena Kumar-Lee – who holds the Associate of the Royal Schools of Music (ARSM) diploma in singing and plays the piano and violin to a very high standard – achieved a string of A grades and is planning an exciting gap year before her next steps, Laurena has just returned from the Sherborne Summer School of Music, where she was soloist.

Musicians Sam Mitchinson and Christian Aldridge were also celebrating; Christian, a Grade 8 pianist and percussionist who is a regular with the National Schools Symphony Orchestra, will now study percussion at the Royal College of Music, London. Sam, who holds the DipABRSM in singing alongside Grade 8 Organ, is currently a Choral Scholar at Newark Parish Church and will now take up a scholarship to study singing at the Royal Academy of Music.

Art results were 100% A*-A, and Ellie Hancox will take her A* in Art to Loughborough University to study Fine Art, while Katie Wall, also achieving an A*, is set to study Fine Art at the University of Manchester.

Not all pupils choose the university route – another leaver opting for engineering, Jack Clark has secured the results needed for an apprenticeship with the Royal Navy and is currently in Scotland completing his medical and physical assessments.

Marking his first A Level Results Day as Headmaster of Worksop College and Ranby House, Charles Bailey reflected on the significance of the occasion: “Today is a celebration not just of grades, but of the journeys behind them. These pupils have worked with determination, embraced challenges, and made the most of every opportunity. I am deeply proud of their achievements and of the dedication shown by our staff in guiding them here.

"What stands out most is not only the excellence of the results, but the character, resilience, and ambition of the young people behind them. They leave us ready to make a difference in the world, and they will always have a place in our Worksop College community.”

