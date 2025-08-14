A Level success for students in Nottinghamshire

Young people receiving their exam results.

Nottinghamshire County Council is congratulating young people across the county following their A Level, AS Level and T Level results.

Councillor Hana John, Cabinet Member for Education and SEND, said: “Congratulations to all the young people.

“You have worked incredibly hard to get here so whatever the result, whether it’s higher, below or hitting the target, you should be proud of this achievement.

“I’d like to thank our teachers, school staff, parents and carers for supporting young people throughout their education and particularly during this examination period.

“Whatever the results, there are plenty of options available, so chat with your teachers and guardians for advice on the next steps.”

Additionally, the National Careers Service can help guide students in providing relevant and personalised information. The exam results helpline can be contacted via webchat or phone on 0800 100 900.

The exams and results period can cause a lot of uncertainty, having a significant impact on mental health. Visit NottAlone.org.uk for information, advice and connections to free, local support services. For urgent mental health support, call 111 and select option 2 to speak with a mental health professional 24/7.