23 Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe secondary schools rated good by Ofsted since 2021

And for parents, it’s vital to get the right choice for their children and Ofsted ratings are often a key thing they look it.
We have scoured Ofsted’s site to find the 23 secondary schools in Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe that have been rated ‘good’ by the Government watchdog in the last four years.
1. Garibaldi School - Mansfield
Garibaldi School on Garibaldi Road, Forest Town, was rated good by Ofsted in July 2023 Photo: Google
2. All Saints Academy - Mansfield
All Saints Academy, on Broomhill Road, was rated good by Ofsted in April 2022. Photo: Google
3. Samworth Church Academy - Mansfield
Samworth Academy, on Sherwood Hall Road, was rated Good by Ofsted in July this year. Photo: Google
4. National Academy - Hucknall
National Academy, on Annesley Road, was rated good by Ofsted in June 2023. Photo: Google