2025 leavers: Worksop students leaving school this summer

By Phoebe Cox
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 14:56 BST
It is that time of year when our little ones say goodbye to their schools, as we look across the area at 2025 leavers in Worksop this summer.

Our school days are filled with memories and wonder, where we can form lasting friendships and discover interests that can guide us toward our future careers.

Here are summer snaps of leavers across the Worksop area from various schools in the district.

Recognise anyone?

Norbridge Academy - JRR Tolkein Class.

1. JRR Tolkein Class

Norbridge Academy - JRR Tolkein Class. Photo: Worksop Guardian

Norbridge Academy - Sinead O'Hart Class.

2. Sinead O'Hart Class

Norbridge Academy - Sinead O'Hart Class. Photo: Worksop Guardian

Ordsall Primary Year 6, Lowry Class.

3. Lowry Class

Ordsall Primary Year 6, Lowry Class. Photo: Worksop Guardian

Ordsall Primary Year 6, Monet Class.

4. Monet Class

Ordsall Primary Year 6, Monet Class. Photo: Worksop Guardian

