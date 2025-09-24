Parents of this year’s primary school leavers don’t have long now to choose which local secondary school will be their top pick for next year.

Although the new 2025/26 school year has only just begun, applications for a place at a state-funded secondary school for the 2026/27 one are open now. These will close at the end of October, and although you can apply late, your child may be more likely to miss out on an offer from one of your preferred options.

Across Nottinghamshire, families will no doubt be attending open days and doing all of the research they can to make sure they choose a school that is the right fit for their child. It’s an important decision too, with secondary schools seeing children through not only some of their most formative years, but their GCSEs - their first set of qualifications and exams.

That’s why we’ve revisited the top-performing state secondary schools across the Nottingham City and Nottinghamshire County council areas, using our own ‘gold standard’ for schools. The main figure this uses is each school’s Progress 8 score for the most recently-available exam season (currently 2023/24) - a special metric which shows how quickly pupils have progressed from primary school to when they sit their GCSEs compared to peers from a similar starting point. This data has now been finalised, so it is worth noting that results and placings may differ slightly from earlier reports based on interim results.

But grades aren’t the only thing that make a school great, so we’ve also made sure each one included had a positive mark in its latest Ofsted inspection. These are set to change before the end of the year, but for now, we’ve limited our league table to schools with either a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade before last September, or positive ratings across all categories if they’ve been inspected since. This means that quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded official standards.

Here are the 18 schools from across Nottinghamshire which made the cut:

1 . Rushcliffe Spencer Academy At the top of the list is Rushcliffe Spencer, a secondary academy and sixth form in West Bridgford. In a recent Ofsted inspection, it was found to be 'outstanding' in all categories. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a high Progress 8 score of 0.69, earning it a spot in the 'well above average' band – the highest available.

2 . Fernwood School Next up is Fernwood, a secondary academy in Wollaton, Nottingham. It was most recently rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a 'well above average' Progress 8 score of 0.6.

3 . The West Bridgford School This is another secondary academy and sixth form in West Bridgford, most recently rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a 'well above average' Progress 8 score of 0.59.