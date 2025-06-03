Whether they plan to attend university or follow a different path, the grades students achieve in their A Levels can open doors - or not.

Once the summer GCSE exam season wraps up later this month, many young peoples’ minds will turn towards the sixth form, and the more challenging A Level qualifications that come with it. How they do in these can change the course of their lives after secondary school - which is why it’s so important that students attend a sixth form that both challenges and supports them to be their best selves.

We’ve taken a look at the Government’s most up-to-date performance figures for state-funded sixth form colleges and secondary schools, covering the 2023/24 school year’s exam season, to compare how those across the Nottingham City and Nottinghamshire County council areas did.

Using this data, we’ve created a league table ranking them by their A Level performance point scores, a unique measurement derived from exam results that gives them a score out of 60. You’ll also see the overall ‘average grades’ each school’s students achieved across their A Level entries..

We also checked that each school included had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 12 state sixth forms from across Nottinghamshire that made the cut:

1 . The West Bridgford School At the top of the list is this secondary academy and sixth form in West Bridgford, which was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 academic year, it had a high A Level point score of 40.09 - giving it an average grade of B. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Rushcliffe Spencer Academy Another secondary academy and sixth form in West Bridgford, Rushcliffe Spencer was also formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 38.8 - giving it an average grade of B. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Toot Hill School Toot Hill is a secondary academy and sixth form in Bingham, formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 36.91 - giving it an average grade of B-. | Google Photo Sales