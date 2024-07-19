WorksopWorksop
11 pictures of classmates waving goodbye to their Worksop primary schools in 2024

By Andrew Wakefield
Published 19th Jul 2024, 12:31 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 12:51 BST
It's almost the end of the summer term in Worksop – with just moments left until year 6 pupils say goodbye to their former classmates and get ready for ‘big school’.

Schools in and around the town have been capturing this special moment in time in the lives of local children.

Here are the lovely photos they took – marking the milestone as they get ready to make the move.

Don’t forget to pick up a copy of our July 26 edition of the Worksop Guardian to see your child’s picture in print.

Redlands Primary - Class 15

1. Redlands Primary - Class 15

Redlands Primary - Class 15 Photo: Redlands Primary

Redlands Primary - Class 14

2. Redlands Primary - Class 14

Redlands Primary - Class 14 Photo: Redlands Primary - Class 14

ST JOHNS ACADEMY VOYAGERS

3. ST JOHNS ACADEMY VOYAGERS

ST JOHNS ACADEMY VOYAGERS Photo: ST JOHNS ACADEMY VOYAGERS

ST JOHNS ACADEMY ENDEAVOURS

4. ST JOHNS ACADEMY ENDEAVOURS

ST JOHNS ACADEMY ENDEAVOURS Photo: ST JOHNS ACADEMY ENDEAVOURS

