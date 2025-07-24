100 per cent across the board for Y6 students at Woodsetts Primary

Our Amazing Y6 Children
We are so proud to announce that our Year 6 children this year achieved the incredible 100 per cent at the Expected level or higher in their National SATs for reading, writing and maths!

We are absolutely thrilled to share the incredible achievements of our Year 6 pupils here at Woodsetts Primary School in this year’s SATS. Every single child in the cohort reached the Expected Standard or higher in Reading, Writing and Maths, giving us an exceptional 100% combined attainment rate – a result that places us firmly in the top 1% of schools nationally.

Even more impressively, 50% of our pupils achieved the Greater Depth standard in one or more subjects – demonstrating not only secure understanding, but the ability to think critically, reason effectively and apply their knowledge at a deeper level. These results are a testament to the high aspirations we hold for every child at Woodsetts.

This success reflects the hard work, determination, and resilience of our Year 6 pupils – and the outstanding support from our dedicated staff team. Each adult who has worked with this cohort, from Nursery through to Year 6, has played a part in this success.

We also want to thank our families for their continued encouragement and partnership – we couldn’t have done it without you.

Congratulations to our amazing Year 6 pupils – we are so proud of everything you’ve achieved!

