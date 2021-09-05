Here is a selection of First Class photographs from Worksop schools in 2007. Can you spot anyone familiar?

10 pictures showing the newest pupils in Worksop schools in 2007

Hundreds of children in and around Worksop have started their first term at school this week.

By Sam Jackson
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 2:22 pm

We have dug into our archives to find these First Class photographers in 2007.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

1. Prospect Primary School

Little pupils at Prospect Primary School, Worksop.

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

2. Gateford Park School,

Children were full of smiles at Gateford Park School, Worksop.

Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales

3. Norbridge Primary School

Children at Norbridge Primary School smile for the camera.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales

4. Ryton Park School

Ryton Park pupils Ethan and Malachi look at books.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3