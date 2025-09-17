Which Nottinghamshire secondary schools are the hardest to get into? Photo: Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Which Nottinghamshire secondary schools are the hardest to get into? Photo: Getty Images

10 Mansfield, Ashfield and Basstlaw secondary schools that were the hardest to get into this year

By John Smith
Published 17th Sep 2025, 12:50 BST
Parents of year six pupils in Nottinghamshire have started applying for secondary school places for their children for next year.

The process opened on August 4 and the deadline to submit applications is midnight on October 31.

As thousands of families across the county are set to make this very important choice, we have put together a list of the 10 Nottinghamshire secondary schools which were the hardest to get into this year, based on number of applications versus numbers accepted from figures published by Nottinghamshire County Council.

These are Nottinghamshire’s 10 most over-subscribed secondary schools.

Samworth Academy accepted 32.9 per cent of applications, taking in 190 pupils from 576 whose parents applied.

1. Samworth Church Academy - Mansfield

Samworth Academy accepted 32.9 per cent of applications, taking in 190 pupils from 576 whose parents applied. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
All Saints Academy accepted 33.8 per cent of applications, taking in 192 pupils from 567 whose parents applied.

2. Al Saints Academy - Mansfield

All Saints Academy accepted 33.8 per cent of applications, taking in 192 pupils from 567 whose parents applied. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This Bassetlaw school accepted 34.9 per cent of applications, taking in 193 pupils from 552 whose parents applied.

3. Retford Oaks Academy - Retford

This Bassetlaw school accepted 34.9 per cent of applications, taking in 193 pupils from 552 whose parents applied. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The fourth most over-subscribed school the list accepted 35.4 per cent of applications, taking in 243 pupils from 685 whose parents applied.

4. Brunts Academy - Mansfield

The fourth most over-subscribed school the list accepted 35.4 per cent of applications, taking in 243 pupils from 685 whose parents applied. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NottinghamshireMansfieldAshfieldParentsNottinghamshire County Council
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice