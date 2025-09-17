10 Mansfield, Ashfield and Basstlaw secondary schools that were the hardest to get into this year

The process opened on August 4 and the deadline to submit applications is midnight on October 31.
As thousands of families across the county are set to make this very important choice, we have put together a list of the 10 Nottinghamshire secondary schools which were the hardest to get into this year, based on number of applications versus numbers accepted from figures published by Nottinghamshire County Council.
These are Nottinghamshire’s 10 most over-subscribed secondary schools.
1. Samworth Church Academy - Mansfield
Samworth Academy accepted 32.9 per cent of applications, taking in 190 pupils from 576 whose parents applied. Photo: Google
2. Al Saints Academy - Mansfield
All Saints Academy accepted 33.8 per cent of applications, taking in 192 pupils from 567 whose parents applied. Photo: Google
3. Retford Oaks Academy - Retford
This Bassetlaw school accepted 34.9 per cent of applications, taking in 193 pupils from 552 whose parents applied. Photo: Google
4. Brunts Academy - Mansfield
The fourth most over-subscribed school the list accepted 35.4 per cent of applications, taking in 243 pupils from 685 whose parents applied. Photo: Google