Farmers air their concerns as Government Minister visits Rother Valley for farming forum

More than 25 farmers from across the area attended the event held by Alexander Stafford and discussed topics such as hare coursing, agricultural transition, farming productivity funding and other important issues affecting farming.

Victoria Prentis, MP and minister of state in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. also attended.

She said: “We had a really warm welcome from the host farm and great discussions with everyone who attended, covering the really important topics on the farming and food agenda.

Farmers with Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford and Victoria Prentis, MP and minister of state in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

“This government is delivering for farms in Rother Valley, and I know that Alexander will continue to be a strong voice for them at the top table.”

The event was held at a local farm in Aston.

Mr Stafford said: “We have had a really wide-ranging and broad discussion this afternoo, covering the most important topics of the day in the farming community.

“It has been great to get to the heart of the issues that matter to the sector at this really pivotal moment and I am pleased to have been able to meet farmers from across the constituency, including Woodsetts, Thorpe Salvin, Harthill and, of course, Aston.

"As a rural area, our farmers are so important to us and it’s important that we listen to their concerns and take them on board.

The forum was hosted with help from the Country Land and Business Association.

Rural Adviser for CLA Libby Bateman said concerns about food production, hare coursing, environmental land use and opportunities for younger farmers to get a start in the industry were raised.