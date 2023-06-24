Howard Farms, of Carltin in Lindrick has been recognised for displaying “excellent compliance” of the ‘Farming Rules for Water’, earning membership of the Blue Drop Alliance.

A spokesman for the alliance partnership, which carried out the audit, said: “Howard Farms displayed excellent compliance within this policy and showed superb stewardship of the local watercourse.

“Howard Farms has recently undertaken significant investment to ensure its slurry and fertiliser storage has minimum impact on the local river. Additionally, the farms management and record keeping were impeccable.”

Howard Farms offices at Little Morton, near Retford. Picture: Howard Farms

The spokesman said water company performance, in relation to river pollution, has been making headlines of late, but it is important to note that farming poses a bigger threat to our water courses overall.

He said: “Howard Farms is a great example of a good environmental custodian. Joe Howard, the farm manager, is leading the way in modern, kinder faming with a real focus on local community and the environment.”

Joe said: “I’m honoured to receive this award. We have worked hard to synchronise our farming systems with Mother Nature to both protect our amazing environment and also produce top quality, sustainable food. Thankyou to Cockburn House for raising awareness on this important environmental issue.”

Trade effluent specialists Cockburn House, of Doncaster Road, Carlton In Lindrick, is behind the scheme.