Your help is needed to fund critical therapies at Mother and Baby Unit

Nottinghamshire Healthcare colleague receiving a head massage

Nottinghamshire Healthcare colleagues at the Margaret Oates Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) have launched a fundraising appeal to raise £9000 to enable them to be able to continue providing reflexology and head massage for patients and colleagues. The MBU is an eight-bed specialist inpatient perinatal unit for mothers from 32 weeks of pregnancy with a serious mental illness, and their babies up to one year after birth.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MBU is based at Hopewood, Nottingham. We are a regional unit for the East Midlands, however, as a national resource we can accept admissions from other areas of England if needed.

These complimentary therapies are scientifically proven to reduce stress and promote relaxation - critical for both patient recovery and the dedicated healthcare staff caring for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team aim to provide rapid and effective care for the mother's mental illness whilst promoting the mother and baby relationship. We use the best approach to meet each woman's needs and wishes to help them with a speedy recovery.

Not only have these complimentary therapies been well received by patients, but considered very valuable in their recovery journey.

One psychotic patient described how she had five people / voices in her head and when she had the head massage the voice just became hers again, and the other four disappeared. She felt this was a real turning point in her psychosis.

Another psychotic patient finally fell asleep after psychotic episodes all day in her bed having a hand massage, while a nurse held her other hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many describe a sense of peace in their minds that they haven’t felt for a long time.

Another patient managed to relax after having a severe panic attack, without the use of medication.

Patients with severe insomnia often manage to fall asleep during the treatment.

Debbie Sells, Ward Manager said: “The treatments are hugely beneficial, I’ve seen first-hand what a big difference they make to our patients. We’d really love to be able to continue offering these therapies, but we need your help. We know our patients and colleagues would be extremely grateful for any contribution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the past two years they have been funded by people like yourselves. They are currently being delivered by Vanessa at Shine Wellbeing - reflexology and head massage offer a natural soothing way to help with the anxiety, fatigue, and stress, to aid timely and effective recovery.

Without your generosity it is likely that these therapies will not be financially viable to continue.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-wellness-at-margaret-oates-mother-and-baby-unit