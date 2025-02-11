Young people in Worksop are invited to apply for Unloc Changemaker Grants to kickstart a business idea or community project

Opportunity for 14-25-year-olds in Worksop to secure seed funding of up to £1,000 to launch community-driven ideas and businesses! Are you aged between 14 and 25, with an idea that could transform your community?

Do you have a passion to tackle social issues or a business concept that needs funding to get off the ground? Now’s your chance to make a real difference, thanks to Unloc’s Changemaker Grants for young people.

Unloc, in partnership with the Unloc Changemaker Alliance and powered by Verizon business, is offering 14-25 year olds the opportunity to apply for small seed grants of up to £1,000. These grants are designed to support emerging leaders who have innovative ideas for social impact, whether through a community project, social enterprise, or start-up business.

The Changemaker Grants recognise the vital need to support young people with big ideas but limited access to funding or resources. With a focus on helping young changemakers bridge the gap and get their projects off the ground, the initiative aims to create a future where young leaders can drive positive change in their communities.

Khamani Edwards, aged 17, Founder & CEO of KJ's Craft Time and recipient of Unloc's Changemaker Grant.

Who can apply?

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be aged between 14 and 25 years old at the time of application.

Have permanent residency in the United Kingdom.

Have an idea for a community social action project or business venture that addresses a social need.

Applications will be assessed based on three key factors:

Two hands touching to create a colourful spark. Unloc Changemaker Grants, powered by The Changemaker Alliance and Verizon Business

The credibility of the idea and project plan, including the detail in the application

The potential positive impact of the project or business on others or the local community

The realism of the proposed budget and the sustainability of the project or business over time.

Unloc wants to hear from young people who have the passion and drive to make a difference. Whether you're looking to launch a social enterprise or run a community-focused initiative, this grant provides the support you need to test your idea and start making an impact.

How to apply

The application process is simple and flexible, with options to submit your application in a format that works best for you—whether that’s a written application, video, slide deck, or voice notes. To apply, or for more information, visit unloc.online/the-young-changemakers-grant.

Applications are open now, and the team at Unloc is ready to help guide young changemakers on their journey. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to turn your idea into action!

A Success Story: Khamani’s Craft Business

Khamani, aged 17, is a young entrepreneur who received a Changemaker Grant last year, and is a perfect example of how these grants can help turn passion into progress. Khamani used the £1,000 funding he received to develop his business, KJ's Craft Time, which offers creative craft kits and activities for children. With the Grant, Khamani created a new inclusivity range to offer activities to a more diverse range of young people and their families.

Reflecting on his experience, Khamani said:

"Grants like this are so important for young people because they provide both financial support and guidance. It’s not just about the money - it’s about the belief in young entrepreneurs and the encouragement to pursue our passions. Without the grant and the mentorship, I wouldn’t have been able to rebrand, expand, or reach the new audiences I’m connecting with today. The grant and mentorship allowed me to pursue an initiative that I’m incredibly proud of - the launch of my Special Educational Needs (SEN) Range, which makes arts and crafts more accessible to children with extra needs by providing adaptive tools like easy-grip scissors and non-spill paint pots. “

“It’s something I’d dreamed of doing for a long time, and the Unloc Changemaker Grant helped me turn that vision into reality. I’m so grateful for the opportunities the Changemaker Grant has provided me, and I’m excited to continue growing my business and making a positive impact on children’s creativity.”

“If you’re thinking about applying for the Unloc Changemaker Grant, go for it! Not only does it provide the financial support to bring your ideas to life, but the mentorship and guidance you receive are invaluable. It’s a chance to take your passion seriously, gain confidence, and make real progress toward your goals."

Khamani’s story highlights the transformative impact of the Unloc Changemaker Grant, offering young entrepreneurs not just funding, but also crucial mentorship and advice to help them succeed. Since receiving the Changemaker Grant Khamani has recently been shortlisted for the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2024. We are all so incredibly proud of all he is achieving.

Further Details

Unloc’s Co-Founder & Chief Executive Hayden Taylor said:

“Our Unloc Changemaker Grants, powered by The Changemaker Alliance and Verizon Business, are such a fantastic opportunity for young people with a business idea, or who want to do some good in their community. Unlike many other funding grants available we don’t just provide a grant and vanish, we’re committed to providing further mentorship and support to successful applicants, giving them access to a mentor to help guide their journey and help them be successful.”

“Previous applicants have created some wonderful community projects, and have helped small businesses start or evolve, and it’s such a thrill to see that in action as it unfolds. If you’re a young person and you’ve got a great idea for a business,, or something you think you could do to improve society - apply, we’re here to help you make it a success.”

Xavier White, Head of EMEA Social Purpose for Verizon Business said:

"We want to help remove the barriers to entry for enterprising young people who have the ideas and tenacity to create a business but lack the means. Early investments of £100 and more are critical in enabling young people to take their first steps in business; whether it's to create a website, potentially develop a prototype, customise their product, or add new product lines for sustainability or accessibility. It's about levelling the playing field and removing the barriers to business and innovation."