Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young people across Bassetlaw are getting the chance to ensure their voices are heard when it comes to decision making in the district.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bassetlaw District Council’s Youth Council is launching a campaign to recruit new members to get involved, have their say on how the youth council is run, and champion causes for the benefit of their generation.

It’s open to young people aged between 11 and 19 and provides volunteer opportunities, helps develop a range of skills as well as gaining an insight into how local democracy works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current Bassetlaw Youth Mayor Puruchothman Suvendran said: “It’s a great way to make new friends, network with industry professionals and gain the right experiences and develop the skills to improve your CV.”

Pictured l-r, Cllr Malachi Carroll, Cllr Julie Leigh, Bassetlaw District Council Leader, Puruchothman Suvendran, Bassetlaw Youth Mayor and Cameron Holt, Bassetlaw’s Youth Parliament Member.

Young people who get involved will get the chance to shape their own projects focusing on community action. Last year one of the Youth Council’s projects was based on the cost-of-living crisis and co-ordinated the donation of over 234kg of food and essential items to Bassetlaw Foodbank.

Cameron Holt, Bassetlaw’s Member of Youth Parliament said: “The Youth Council has taught me innumerable skills, including communication, teamwork, and decision-making. On top of that, being a Youth Councillor has allowed me to create a network of new friends and contacts.”

Cllr Malachi Carroll, who was formerly a Youth Mayor and has since gone on to be elected to Bassetlaw District Council, representing East Retford West, said: “I enjoyed my time heading up the Youth Council and it helped me progress to my current role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as learning about local issues, I also enjoyed representing young people at events across Nottinghamshire including county wide civic services.”

Bassetlaw Youth Council meet in person every other month, with transportation provided if needed, as well as virtually.

Youth Councillors also get the chance to run for Youth Mayor, Deputy Youth Mayor, and Bassetlaw’s Member of Youth Parliament.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Bassetlaw District Council Leader said: “The Youth Council is a great opportunity for our young people across the district to get involved in raising awareness of issues that matter to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are passionate about where you live and want to ensure your views are heard, the youth council provides this opportunity.”

The recruitment campaign officially launches on Thursday 17th October at “What Next”, a North Notts skills and careers event being held at Retford Oaks Academy.

If you are interested in joining the Youth Council please visit our Youth Council Facebook , email [email protected] or visit its Instagram account.