Yasmine McClory Foundation: Christmas fundraiser to support local families in need
Our goal is to raise funds for festive food gifts, such as selection boxes and biscuit tins, which we will donate to local food banks. These special items can help make the season feel a bit more festive for families who might otherwise go without. We believe that every family should have the opportunity to celebrate and create happy memories at this time of year, regardless of their circumstances.
We are working with Bassetlaw Food Bank and local Trussell Trust food banks to distribute these festive treats to as many families as possible in the Nottinghamshire area. Our goal is to raise £300 which will enable us to secure at least 60 Selection Boxes and 60 Biscuit Tins. Our fundraiser will be active throughout November & December, culminating in deliveries that ensure these gifts are available in time for Christmas Day.
This campaign is rooted in the spirit of community and compassion. We invite everyone to join us, whether through donations to their local foodbank, donations to our fundraiser, or simply spreading the word. Together, we can bring smiles, warmth, and hope to those who need it most during this special time of year.
Donate and see our fundraising progress at: www.gofundme.com/f/christmas-treats-for-local-food-banks