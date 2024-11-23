Yasmine McClory Foundation: Christmas fundraiser to support local families in need

By Jess McClory
Contributor
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 11:13 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 09:34 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This Christmas, we are launching a heartfelt fundraiser to bring joy and warmth to families who are struggling during the festive season. With up to 1 in 6 families across the UK facing difficulties affording even basic food, we feel more compelled than ever to step up and make a difference.

Our goal is to raise funds for festive food gifts, such as selection boxes and biscuit tins, which we will donate to local food banks. These special items can help make the season feel a bit more festive for families who might otherwise go without. We believe that every family should have the opportunity to celebrate and create happy memories at this time of year, regardless of their circumstances.

We are working with Bassetlaw Food Bank and local Trussell Trust food banks to distribute these festive treats to as many families as possible in the Nottinghamshire area. Our goal is to raise £300 which will enable us to secure at least 60 Selection Boxes and 60 Biscuit Tins. Our fundraiser will be active throughout November & December, culminating in deliveries that ensure these gifts are available in time for Christmas Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This campaign is rooted in the spirit of community and compassion. We invite everyone to join us, whether through donations to their local foodbank, donations to our fundraiser, or simply spreading the word. Together, we can bring smiles, warmth, and hope to those who need it most during this special time of year.

Donate and see our fundraising progress at: www.gofundme.com/f/christmas-treats-for-local-food-banks

Related topics:Bassetlaw Food BankTrussell TrustNottinghamshire
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice