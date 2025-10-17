Worksop Town Centre to host new half term trail event

Bassetlaw District Council, in partnership with STEP Fusion, is creating an exciting new trail event across October Half Term.

This free event runs from Saturday 18th October to Monday 3rd November, inviting families to discover 10 unique characters hidden in shop windows across Worksop Town Centre, each showcasing their special fusion powers. x8g3qyt

Local artist and graphic designer Robert Bealby from Tuxford has been commissioned to bring the characters to life. Participants will be searching for favourites such as Tokamak the Powerful, Fuser the Atomic Fusion Force, Electrica Electric Power, and many more.

Trail sheets can be collected from the Fusion Energy Café in the Bridge Skills Hub. Once completed, participants can return their sheets to the café to receive a free Halloween goodie bag which have been sponsored by Worksop Business Forum, they will be entered into a prize draw to win a hamper of goodies for all the family including games, craft kits, family cinema ticket and an air fryer.

Pictured: Cllr Charles Adams Cabinet Member for Business and Skills

Cllr Charles Adams, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with STEP Fusion to bring this fun and imaginative trail to Worksop over the Half Term break. It’s a fantastic way for families to explore the town centre, discover our local shops, and enjoy the adventure of finding all ten characters and their special fusion powers. We hope everyone has a brilliant time taking part and making memories together.”

Ben Bradley, STEP Fusion’s Head of Communications added: “We’re proud to be working with Bassetlaw District Council to bring fusion energy to life in a way that’s engaging, educational and fun for families. Using a local artist to bring the characters to life is a real example of how the STEP Programme has led to tangible near-term benefits for people in the area.

“This trail is a creative opportunity to spark curiosity about fusion and its potential, whilst also supporting local businesses and encouraging exploration of people’s local Town Centre. It’s a great example of how science and community can come together to inspire the next generation.”

The characters will also visit other parts of the district as the trail aims to support and promote other Bassetlaw areas, in addition to supporting Halloween events that are taking place on Friday 31st October in Worksop and Retford Town Centres.

This includes the ‘STEAM of Halloween’, hosted at the Fusion Energy Café, - a fun filled experience where families can enjoy hands-on activities including materials workshops, introductory coding sessions, and hands-on magnetic and circuit experiments. Look out for these events on the Fusion Energy Café website and social media accounts.

The event forms part of the Council’s Discover Worksop initiative, a partnership between Bassetlaw District Council and East Midlands Chamber aimed at driving more footfall to the town centre. For more information about the trail and other events, visit www.discoverworksop.co.uk or follow Discover Worksop on Facebook and Instagram.