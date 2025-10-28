Worksop nurse wins top national leadership award

A dedicated nurse from Whitwell has been recognised on the national stage for her outstanding contribution to social care.

Gemma Marston, Clinical Deputy at Whitwell Park in Whitwell, Worksop, part of Milewood, has been named winner in the Clinical Nurse Manager category at The Social Care Leadership Awards 2025.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the social care sector, Gemma has dedicated her career to supporting people with complex needs and helping colleagues reach their full potential.

Since joining Milewood just over two years ago, she has played a key role in maintaining high-quality standards, encouraging professional growth among staff, and enhancing the lives of those supported at Whitwell Park.

Gemma’s passion for care began at just 15, when she started volunteering with adults with learning disabilities in day services. Over the years, she has progressed through a range of roles – from Support Worker to Staff Nurse, Senior Nurse, and now Clinical Deputy – always driven by her belief in compassionate, person-centred care.

Speaking after receiving her award, Gemma said: “I’m truly honoured to have been recognised at The Social Care Leadership Awards. Working in social care isn’t just a career, it’s a calling. I feel privileged to work alongside such a dedicated team at Whitwell Park and to support the incredible individuals we care for. To be recognised nationally for something I love doing every day is both humbling and inspiring.”

Gemma’s success doesn’t stop there – she’s also a finalist in the Great British Care Awards (East Midlands region), alongside colleagues Sergio McInnes Santos and Clive Tshuma.

Martyn Heginbotham, Chief Executive of Milewood, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Gemma’s outstanding contribution has been recognised with this award. Her leadership, compassion and commitment to excellence embody everything we stand for at Milewood. Gemma leads by example, ensuring every person we support receives the highest standard of care while inspiring her team to grow and achieve their best. We couldn’t be prouder.”

Whitwell Park provides specialist nursing care and support for adults with learning disabilities, offering a safe, supportive environment where individuals can thrive.

The Social Care Leadership Awards celebrate excellence across the care sector, honouring those who show exceptional leadership, innovation and dedication in improving the lives of others.