Worksop home care agency is one of the Top 20 home care providers in East Midlands

Confident Home Care has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in the East Midlands.

There are 1,223 home care providers in the East Midlands and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the East Midlands received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

This is why homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards are crucial. They help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

To look for a home care agency in Worksop go to: https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchtown/Worksop

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said:

“Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Confident Home Care has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the East Midlands!”

Jimitha Jacob, Registered Manager at Confident Home Care, said:

"Receiving a Top 20 Home Care Provider award is a tremendous honour, validating our commitment to delivering exceptional care and support. Our ethos revolves around compassion, dignity, and personalized service, ensuring every individual receives the best possible care.

“Our hard-working staff are the backbone of our organization, and this award is a testament to their dedication and expertise. They’re thrilled and motivated by this recognition, knowing their efforts make a real difference in people’s lives. We’re proud to provide high-quality care that enhances lives, and this recognition fuels our passion to keep pushing boundaries and striving for even better outcomes.”

To see Confident Home Care’s reviews, go to https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/agency.cfm/id/65432249090

Please follow this link for the full list of winners.