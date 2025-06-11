Worksop Heritage Hub nominated for top tourism award

The Virtual Museum

A local heritage project dedicated to celebrating and preserving the history of Worksop and Bassetlaw has been nominated for a prestigious tourism award – and local residents are being urged to show their support by voting!

The Heritage Hub, based at the Aurora Wellbeing Centre in the former Old Library building on Memorial Avenue, is shortlisted for Best Tourist Attraction in the North Notts Business Awards 2025. Uniquely, the award is decided by a public vote, giving the local community a chance to back one of Worksop’s most distinctive cultural spaces.

Launched by the Aurora Wellbeing Centre, the Heritage Hub was created to make local history accessible and meaningful to the community. It features exhibitions, interactive displays, and community-led projects that showcase the stories, industries, and people that have shaped Worksop and the surrounding area. Past exhibitions have covered everything from the town’s mining heritage and wartime history to personal family archives and hidden local landmarks.

“The Heritage Hub is a space for everyone – whether you're a lifelong resident or visiting for the first time. It brings our local history to life in a way that's engaging, inclusive, and rooted in the community,” said Aurora CEO Dee Sissons.

The Aurora Wellbeing Centre provides free therapies, support groups, counselling, and wellbeing services for people affected by cancer and long-term health conditions across Bassetlaw.

Proceeds from the Heritage Hub’s events, Valerie’s Tearoom that sits alongside the hub, and shop go directly toward funding these essential services.

“It’s not just about remembering the past,” Dee added. “The Hub helps fund the life-changing work we do every day – supporting people through some of their most difficult moments. Every visit, and every vote, makes a difference.”

Voting is open now and only takes a moment. To support the Aurora Heritage Hub in the People’s Choice category, visit:

Vote here - PUBLIC VOTING 2025

To find out more about the Heritage Hub or the support services Aurora offers, visit www.aurorawellbeing.org.uk or drop in to the Old Library building in Worksop town centre