Worksop Darts Academy hits bullseye

A Worksop based darts academy is looking to inspire the next generation of darts players in Bassetlaw, backed by a £650 grant from local councillors.

With dart’s popularity at an all-time high since the rise of Luke Littler, the Worksop Junior Darts Academy, supported by Worksop Charity ‘From the Heart’, have been quick to take advantage and after setting up a dedicated club in January of this year, it now attracts over 200 children.

The grant has already helped to buy darts for children who may not be able to afford them, along with supplying dartboards for home practice and supporting players in tournaments.

This has helped the junior players to gain experience and confidence, as well as helping to reduce anti-social behaviour by taking part in a structured activity.

Jason McGlone, Founder of the Junior Darts Academy said: “Darts has always been in my life, and I wanted to set a program to inspire the next generation in Worksop, eventually transitioning them into league participation when they turn 18.

“I would like to thank the councillors who donated funds towards the academy. Their support has been fantastic and I hope more academies are set up in the area.”

The Darts nights are held twice a week on Monday and Thursday evenings between 5pm and 7:30pm and ages range between 8 and 18.

The Ward members who contributed a portion of their Councillor Community Grant are: Cllr Clayton Tindle – Ward Member for Worksop South East, Cllr Paddy Ducey - Ward Member for Worksop South, Cllr David Pressley, Ward Member for Worksop North-West and Cllr Cliff Entwistle, Ward Member for Worksop East.

Cllr Tindle said: “The rise of Darts recently has gained so much popularity and the number of youngsters wanting to take up the sport is very pleasing to see. I’m proud to support this group alongside my fellow councillors through our community grants.

“It would be great to find the next Luke Littler, Gerwyn Price, or a potential World Champion. It’s great to see how well the academy has impacted the local area already, providing learning and exercise opportunities and credit to the individuals that volunteer their time to ensure a pathway into darts for so many.

From the heart Charity support young people and families ages 0-18 providing aid grants that can be used for food, clothing, furniture and sensory toys. They have successfully supported over 1000 families, to find out how you can donate visit: https://www.fthc.org.uk

You can also follow Worksop Junior Darts on Facebook for all the latest news and tournaments that are taking place at the Manton Sports and Social Club. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/WorksopJuniorDarts

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk