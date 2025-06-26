Worksop bus operator apprentice highlights opportunities for women in engineering

Charlotte Whyton

A young professional at Worksop bus operator, Stagecoach East Midlands, is calling on more women to consider Engineering as a career.

In celebration of International Women in Engineering Day, Trainee Engineer, Charlotte Whyton, has insisted that Engineering can be a great career choice for women. She said that the most rewarding part of her work was “the confidence it has given me, feeling a valued member of the Engineering team and I have gained the knowledge and experience to run a shift on my own”.

Although, when she began, she did not yet have the qualifications she needed, Stagecoach was able to give her the chance to gain the required qualifications to further her career at the operator.

Indeed, she said: “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it. If you put your mind to it, you can achieve anything!”

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, added: “Charlotte is a wonderful example of the essential role that women play in today’s bus industry, making sure that our local buses can reliably get our loyal customers where they want to go, with the right quality of service that they deserve.

“We always want to plan for the future and I can only echo the sentiment that Engineering is just as wonderful a career for women, as it is for men, and if you have the determination and diligence to succeed, then you will have a successful career with Stagecoach.”

Each year, International Women in Engineering Day promotes the amazing work that women do engineers across the globe. It is organised by the Women’s Engineering Society and aims to inspire the next generation of female Engineers.

- Find out more about working at Stagecoach, please go to https://www.stagecoachbus.com/careers.