Worksop bereavement group receives funding to enhance support facilities

Pictured: Cllr Alan Rhodes, Katie Baxter, Cllr Julie Leigh

A Worksop bereavement group has been awarded a £699 Councillor Community Grant to secure a permanent venue for one-on-one family support sessions.

The Children’s Bereavement Group, based at The Crossing Church, provides vital support to families across the district. The grant will cover venue hire for three months and fund crafts and games for families attending the sessions.

The dedicated space is used by a qualified bereavement counsellor and a bereavement support volunteer, who together provide tailored support to children aged 3 to 18. Their work helps to build family resilience, improve wellbeing, and promote healthy lifestyles providing benefits both now and in the future.

Katie Baxter, Chief Executive of the Children’s Bereavement Centre said: "We are incredibly grateful for this generous grant, which will make a real difference in securing a stable and welcoming space for the families we support.

“Having a permanent venue allows us to continue providing tailored care and activities that help children and their families heal, build resilience, and find hope in difficult times.”

Sessions take place five days a week with around 80 people benefitting through the support. Children are supported in sessions with understanding feelings, grief and loss, including the provision of self-help tools and skills to support living with grief.

Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, Cllr Julie Leigh spoke on behalf of the Councillors who contributed to the grant said: "This grant reflects our commitment to supporting young people and families during some of the most challenging times in their lives. The Children’s Bereavement Group offers an invaluable service in our community, and we are proud to play a small part in helping them continue their vital work."

The Councillors who contributed towards the Children’s Bereavement Centre are: Cllr Julie Leigh and Cllr Paddy Ducey, Ward Members for Worksop South; Cllr Cliff Entwistle and Cllr Deborah Merryweather, Ward Members for Worksop East; Cllr David Pressley, Ward Member for Worksop North West; Cllr John Shephard, Ward Member for Worksop South East; Cllr Alan Rhodes, Ward Member for Worksop North East; Cllr Lynne Schuller, Ward Member for Harworth & Bircotes and Cllr Jonathan Slater, Ward Member for East Retford North.

You can follow Children’s Bereavement Centre on Facebook, visit: https://www.facebook.com/CBCNewark

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small annual budget and has the discretion to award grants to support community activities within their ward. Councillors may consider applications for projects related to sport, culture and heritage, environmental sustainability, social welfare, and general community benefit.