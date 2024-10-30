Worksop-based charity celebrates successful Annual Patients' event

The National Kidney Federation (NKF) charity, based in Worksop, proudly celebrated a milestone with the 25th anniversary of its Helpline during its Annual Patients' event, held over the weekend of 25th - 26th October, 2024.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel near East Midlands Airport, bringing together those affected by kidney disease including patients and their families and healthcare professionals from all across the UK.

The event provided a unique platform for attendees to connect, form new relationships, and receive support. Guests engaged in a series of informative presentations delivered by both professional and patient guest speakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Topics included the latest updates and statistics surrounding organ donation, the benefits of peer support, inspiring patient stories, and tips for maintaining a healthier lifestyle with chronic kidney disease. Each session offered valuable insights into the evolving landscape of kidney care.

NKF Celebrates 25 Years of the Helpline

The weekend was a celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Helpline and the wonderful renal community. To conclude the main event, a three-course meal and a disco were provided, allowing attendees to unwind and celebrate the connections made throughout the event.

The Annual Patients' Event was a success, reaffirming the charity's commitment to improving kidney care and support for patients and their families. The National Kidney Federation’s Chief Executive, Andrea Brown, commented, “The event was well-attended and well-received by our attendees. A big thank you goes out to all of our attendees, guest speakers, exhibitors, and sponsors who made the weekend a great success.”

For more information on the NKF’s Annual Patients’ Event please visit: www.kidney.org.uk/Event/national-kidney-federation-annual-patients-event-2024