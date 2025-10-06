Work well underway to build a new family contact centre in North Notts

Facilities for some of the county’s most vulnerable young people are set to be improved with the construction of a new, fit-for-purpose family contact centre in Worksop.

Work started on the new county council building earlier this summer and is due to be completed in Autumn 2026. It will help deliver safeguarding and educational services, including supervised contact visits for vulnerable children, young people and families in the county.

The new building will eventually replace the old residential bungalows used as the current contact centre nearby. These do not best support the needs of those using these services which can range from families with infants to looked-after young people.

Visiting the site alongside Councillors James Walker-Gurley and Rory Green, Councillor Mick Barton, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council said,

Cllrs James Walker-Gurley, Council Leader Mick Barton and Rory Green.

“Supporting the most vulnerable children, young people and families in our communities is a key priority so we need to have the right facilities in place to help us do this.

“The current bungalows being used to deliver these front-line services are old, in need of repairs and just not suitable anymore. This is why this new, fit-for-purpose building is vital as it will provide a welcoming, calm environment with a secure play area. And it’s only a stone’s throw away from the current location.

“We’ll also be saving money on energy bills thanks to the way this building has been designed."

“This investment is also good news for the local supply chain, as they’ll be many contract opportunities to help get the building fully ready.”

L-R Martha Constantinou (GFT) Aaron Beattie ( Arc) Kevin Dodds (GFT) Sallyann Bradford from the council's Children and Families team, on the digger is Council Leader Cllr Mick Barton, Cllr James Walker-Gurley, Cllr Rory Green and Dan Maher, Arc MD.

The new energy-efficient office is being designed, project and cost-managed by Arc Partnership and delivered through its construction partner G F Tomlinson.

The development is also helping boost skills and experience for young people, including Martha Constantinou, 18, a technical apprentice currently working on site. She said:

“As part of my apprenticeship with G F Tomlinson, working on the new family contact centre has been a great learning experience and has really helped me to understand how a project comes together on site.

“It’s been rewarding to be involved in something that will make such a difference to the local community.”

Artist impression of the site

Dan Maher, Managing Director at Arc Partnership, commented how family contact centres play a crucial role in providing safe, supportive environments for vulnerable children, young people, and their families during challenging times. He said:

“We’re proud to be delivering this much-needed facility on behalf of the county council, which will serve as a welcoming and inclusive space for local communities.

“From the outset, we’ve worked closely with our partners to design and construct a centre that not only drives real value for the council but also becomes a lasting community asset. We’re grateful to residents for their patience and support as work progresses.”

The new building will also have two conference rooms, kitchens and contributes to the county council’s wider plans to move into more energy-efficient, fit for purpose buildings.

The council recently opened its doors to a refurbished part of the Retford Education Centre, where families have been able to meet and get front-line support in a welcoming environment.