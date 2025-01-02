Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris and Jim, a local couple with multiple health issues, have been struggling to keep their home warm amid rising energy bills. The Green Doctor, an energy-efficiency expert from charity Groundwork Five Counties, has helped them save hundreds of pounds.

Jim had multiple heart attacks and strokes in the past decade, while Chris has developed arthritis, making it necessary for both to stay warm during the cold winter months. They met local Green Doctor Ben at a community event as he was giving a talk about the free service and decided to take him up on the offer of a home visit.

The Green Doctor service offers home visits and provides vital advice to take control of energy bills. They provide energy saving measures and support to access other services, such as benefits, grant funding, debt advice, or emergency supplies.

All aspects of the service are free of charge, as it is funded by local and national funders.

Green Doctors look for potential mould issues

Chris says: “Ben came to our home as the weather was really starting to turn cold and we were dreading the cold and the cost of heating, especially with losing our Winter Fuel Payments.

“He understood our problems immediately. He looked at our utility bills and said that because of Jim’s health issues, we are eligible for a 50% discount with Anglian Water. This has saved us hundreds of pounds, which can now be used to put the heating on more.”

Jim says: “On top of us being able to keep the house warmer, Ben gave me a heated blanket which keeps me extra warm to help my health. He has been incredibly helpful, and we are very grateful to him.

“We never thought there could be a discount for people with health conditions, so that was a wonderful surprise. He also checked for damp in our house and gave us LED bulbs which give us more small savings over the year, it all adds up.”

Green Doctor Ben shows Chris the benefits of LED bulbs

The Green Doctor service has no eligibility criteria. It is available in the East Midlands to people of any age and background, whether they own their home, rent, or are a council or social housing tenant.

Chris says: “You can’t be too careful with so many scams about, often things sound too good to be true and they’ll cost you. But the Green Doctor is real, they’re a registered charity and the whole service is free as it is fully funded.

“If you can save even a few pounds and keep your home warmer, it’s worth it. We highly recommend it!”

For more information and to make a free appointment, visit the website: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/fivecounties/green-doctor/