Warm gesture for North Nottinghamshire Community First Responders

North Nottinghamshire Community First Responders have benefitted from a £250 Councillor Community Grant that will keep responders, and the people they help, stay warm.

A total of five new winter jackets have been purchased thanks to funds that have been donated by a pair of Worksop councillors, which will benefit the responders when they are on duty and ensure that the people they help can stay warm while they wait for an ambulance.

Graham Robinson, Chair of the North Nottinghamshire Community First Responders said: “We are grateful for the grant from Cllr Tony Eaton and Cllr Clayton Tindle that will enable us to give our responders new uniform winter jackets.

“The responders can find themselves in different environments when on duty and they need to keep warm during the colder parts of the year. As a charity, we have to raise money to support the service and welcome this donation. This will encourage our team and enable them to work for the community in all weathers by attending local emergencies and support the East Midlands Ambulance Service.”

Pictured: Cllr Tony Eaton, Cllr Clayton Tindle, Graham Robinson and the North Nottinghamshire Community First Responders

The First Responders are a group of over 30 local volunteers, they cover the majority of Bassetlaw from Misson in the North of the County to Tuxford in the South. The volunteers recruited have been trained by East Midlands Ambulance Service Trust to BTEC level 3 and 4 standards, as well as First Person On Scene qualification.

Cllr Tony Eaton, Ward Member for Worksop South and Cllr Clayton Tindle, Ward Member for Worksop South East, jointly donated through their Councillor Community Grants.

Cllr Eaton said: “It’s important that we continue to look after the responders in all kinds of weather, so they can continue to carry out this essential and valuable service that saves lives in our community.”

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk

North Nottinghamshire Community First Responders is a registered charity, they are always looking for new recruits to join their team and assist patients. You can contact them via the website: https://www.northnottscfr.co.uk