Walk With Me - A project of music, friendship and love

The Team recording the single

Read the Story, Watch The Film, Buy The Record. To raise awareness and funds for Parkinson's UK who work tirelessly for a cure.

Will you Walk With Us?

Walk With Me is a project raising awareness and funds for Parkinson's UK, in Retford but also highlighting one person’s journey, in particular – Dave Wells.

We are a group of friends that have recorded a song of Dave’s from 50 years ago He lives in Retford and has been suffering from Parkinson's for over 30 years. We have now pressed a vinyl of the single and are formally launching the project 'Walk With Me' so that we can sell these alongside merchandise and further sharing the story on social media.

the team finish the final take

We are very keen to spread the story and invite you to attend our official launch event, where we will be not only be publicising the project but also setting up the brand new Retford Parkinson's UK Branch.

The launch will be open to the general public as well as all interested parties. It will be a great celebration, including a live performance of the song and hearing about Dave's incredible story.

www.walkwithme.team