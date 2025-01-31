Volunteer to share the joy of reading in Bassetlaw primary schools and change children’s lives one book at a time

Our Literacy Volunteers helping pupils to realise reading is a fun and enjoyable activity.

Are you passionate about books and eager to inspire the next generation of readers? If so, local Nottinghamshire based charity, Literacy Volunteers, is calling for your help! Do you have a regular morning or afternoon each week during term time to share your love of reading with children, then why not become a Literacy Volunteer?

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reading should be an enjoyable escape, and your enthusiasm can make all the difference. By volunteering, you'll introduce young minds to the magical world of books, helping them see reading not just as a skill to master, but as a fun, enriching activity. Your involvement will play a key role in improving children's reading skills, boosting their confidence, and supporting their mental wellbeing and self-esteem.

Imagine the joy on a child's face as they get lost in an engaging story, discovering new adventures and characters with your guidance! Your encouragement could spark a lifelong love of literature in these children, opening doors to creativity, imagination, and critical thinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join us in making a positive impact on our community's youth. All our volunteers receive free training, all the resources they will need and are supported in their volunteering by their Area Volunteer Co-ordinator. Together, we can cultivate a generation of enthusiastic readers who view books as friends.

Apply to become a Literacy Volunteer today.

Apply today by using the Volunteero cloud-based platform by copying the following link into your web browser:

Let’s make reading a delightful experience for everyone!