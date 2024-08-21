Village News: Misterton & West Stockwith

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Misterton News

Summer Reading Challenge

Logan Kendell was the first to complete the Summer Reading Challenge run by Misterton Library. Aged 8, Logan has finished the challenge and collected his certificate (pictured) and medal. His favourite book was the Encyclopaedia of Mammals. He prefers non-fiction books and is a knowledgeable young man!

Logan shows off his certificate of completion of the Summer Reading Challenge

The Summer Reading Challenge ends on Saturday 31 August so participants need to head for the Library to collect their rewards. Misterton Library is open Tuesday to Thursday from 2.00-5.00pm and on Saturday mornings from 9.30am to 12.30pm. Run by volunteers under the auspices of Misterton Parish Council, there’s always a need for more volunteers to help keep the Library open and to run events like the Summer Reading Challenge. Ring 890646 if you’re interested and can spare a few hours each month.

● Library volunteers are planning next year’s events and are keen to hear of any ideas for family and other events in 2025.

Fire Station Open Day

For the first time in six years, and to mark the 40th anniversary on the current site, Misterton Fire Station will be holding an Open Day on Saturday 14 September from 12 noon to 4.00pm. There will be a number of emergency service vehicles on display including one of Notts Fire & Rescue Service’s ‘special’ appliances. To find out what it is and what it does, come along to the Open Day.

BCVS volunteers navigate a lock on the Chesterfield Canal

Bassetlaw Action Centre

Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) is continuing to provide:

· community transport for essential journeys – health appointments and shopping, for example

· housing advice services, which are telephone-based primarily but face-to-face appointments are also available

· a menu of Befriending services – including group befriending, telephone befriending, face to face and peer befriending

· the Staying Well Programme (6-week self-management course for people with a long-term condition) available both virtually and face to face

· Get Out Get Active (GOGA) service encourages people to become more active and will continue to offer one-to-one support

· home support service – a domiciliary service to help people who are just starting to struggle at home (this is a paid-for service)

· minibus trips – including the newly launched lunch club trips.

BAC would like to hear from anyone with a few hours to spare, who would like to volunteer to support the Action Centre to deliver essential services to local older and vulnerable people. In particular, BAC is looking for more local volunteer drivers to help people to get to health appointments and for shopping. Volunteers are paid 45p per mile for every mile they drive on behalf of the scheme.

For further details on any of the above please contact BAC on 01777 709650 or by e-mail ([email protected]). Further information can be found on the website: www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.

Diary Dates

Mondays

Poppy-making craft group, The Misterton Centre & Library, 10.00-11.30am

Seond Tuesday each month

Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

First Saturday each month

Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10.00am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!

Thursday 29 August

Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10.00-11.00am

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church

Saturday 31 August

Children’s Summer Reading Challenge ends

Table-top sale, 10.00am-2.00pm, at 4 Orchard Grove. To request a table, call Shirley on 07974 022 473

Sunday 1 September

Holy Communion, Beckingham Parish Church, 11.00am

Wednesday 4 September

Service of Morning Prayer, 10.00am, in Church (June-September)

Tuesday 10 September

Bassetlaw Focus on Farming, Idle Valley Nature Reserve, 7.00pm. Talks from health experts, similar projects, Riders Minds, and more - perfect chance for you to let us know what else you would like to see happening from this project

Thursday 12 September

Storyteller Phil Okwedy, St Mary’s Parish Church, West Stockwith, 7.30pm. To book, call 891376 (tickets £10 in advance, £12 at the door)

Saturday 14 September

Ride & Stride: sponsored walk, drive, or ride round local churches. Entry forms now available in Misterton Parish Church

Open day at Misterton Fire Station, 12 noon-4.00pm

Family craft session on getting crafty with vegetables, Misterton Library, 10.00am-12 noon

Saturday 21 September

Big Cheese Festival, Market Square, Retford, 8.30am-2.30pm, with Mr Mouse, stilt-walker, and Hathersage Band

Thursday 26 September

Exhibition and talk on Listed & Lost - iconic local buildings, by David Seymour, Misterton Library, 2.00-4.30pm

Friday 27 September

Next District Councillor’s surgery, The Misterton Centre, 10.00-11.00am (none in August)

Saturday 12 October

Big band Room 21 in concert, Misterton Parish Church, 3.00pm. Tickets now on sale: call 891376 to book. Pre-booked tickets have reserved seats in the front rows

Sunday 20 October

Car treasure hunt around local countryside. Leave the Church Room, Church Lane, Misterton, from 2.00pm. £10 per car –1st and 2nd prizes

West Stockwith News

BCVS staff volunteer on Python

Bassetlaw Community & Voluntary Service (BCVS) usually spends time matching volunteers to organisations. Last month, however, BCVS staff themselves spent the day volunteering on the Python workboat on the Chesterfield Canal between Shaw Lock and West Stockwith. This was the first time that all BCVS staff had had the opportunity to all take part in volunteering. Half the staff were on Python in the morning, and the other half in the afternoon with 17 members of staff taking part all together. The team not on Python made use of West Stockwith Village Hall for a yoga session in the morning and a games session in the afternoon. Pictured are volunteers aboard Python at Misterton Bottom Lock.

Teams split their time between working from the boat and along the towpath, clearing obstacles and overhanging branches, picking up any rubbish and debris, and generally making sure the towpath and canal were clear and usable by other walkers and boats. As a result of their hands-on experience, the BCVS team of Social Prescribing Link Workers have been proactively sharing the wellbeing benefits with patients with whom they are working to encourage and support them to take up some of the volunteering opportunities with Python and the Chesterfield Canal Trust. The benefits of volunteering and being outdoors are well documented and activities such as these available through the Chesterfield Canal Trust form part of the Green Social Prescribing options available in Bassetlaw.

