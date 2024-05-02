Venues committed to safer socialising celebrated at North Notts Best Bar None Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Held at Ye Olde Bell Hotel in Barnby Moor, the awards organised by business improvement district North Notts BID recognised the hospitality businesses and staff who have achieved Best Bar None accreditation since it launched in the district in August last year.

Best Bar None assesses businesses that sell alcohol against the core themes of venue management, staff training and care, customer safety and welfare, as well as customer service and community support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “We had a fantastic turnout for our inaugural awards night, with more than 100 attendees from across 18 of the district’s hospitality businesses. The event showcased how committed our local venues are to delivering exceptional standards of management, including customer and staff wellbeing. The awards were an amazing opportunity to collectively celebrate our achievements and congratulate all award winners.”

Venues received their Best Bar None accreditation

Notable first venues in their respective industries to receive accreditations include Clumber Park, the first National Trust venue to receive Best Bar None accreditation, as well as Kilton Forest Golf Club, the first golf club.

Among the additional awards presented include People’s Choice award winner Carol Wade of The Mallard in Worksop, while Idle Valley Tap in Retford received the Judges’ Choice award. The Lock Keeper in Worksop was announced as this year’s Best Bar None Champion.

Sylvia Oates, managing director of Six Til Six, which runs the Best Bar None scheme, presented the accreditation certificates with Sally Gillborn. Professor Veronica Pickering, his Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, was also in attendance as a special guest.

With welcome drinks sponsored by wholesaler LWC Drinks Ltd, attendees also enjoyed a two-course meal, with a DJ set rounding off the evening’s celebrations.

Best Bar None award winners

Sally added: “Best Bar None accreditation has already had a considerable positive impact on venue management teams in North Notts, providing extensive free resources and training to upskill at no cost to businesses. We encourage BID-member venues who are not yet Best Bar None accredited to consider signing up to the scheme to achieve their accreditation, and celebrate their successes at next year’s awards.”

For businesses who would like to sign up to become Best Bar None accredited, email [email protected] or call 01777 712785 for more information.