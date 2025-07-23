United in Red: Rotherham and Sheffield come together for dementia care

Rotherham United and Sheffield United Football Clubs showed their support for the upcoming Red Shoe Walk at their pre-season friendly at the AESSEAL New York Stadium last weekend.

Players from both teams were photographed holding Red Shoe Walk t-shirts to help raise awareness for an event which will raise vital funds for people living with dementia.

Their public show of support aimed to encourage fans to join a family-friendly 3km walk onSaturday 3rd August taking place around the outside of Meadowhall Shopping Centre with Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

People taking part in the walk will receive their own free Red Shoe Walk t-shirt which also entitles them to exclusive discounts across Meadowhall on the day and free entry to the Summer Beach Club. Participants can wear their own pair red shoes for the walk, and free red shoe covers will also be provided at registration, but the charity stressed that red shoes do not need to be worn to take part in the event.

Walkers will warm up with Gladiator finalist and local firefighter Bronte Jones, and charity ambassador Tony Christie - who revealed his own dementia diagnosis in 2023 – is set to perform his classic hit (Is This The Way To) Amarillo.

At the event there is the chance to meet Sonic the Hedgehog who will be wearing his signature red shoes, Transformers including the towering Bumblebee and Optimus Prime Truck and Charikitty – the charity’s mascot.

Paul Douglas, Chief Operating Officer at Rotherham United Football Club, said: “We are always looking to support community initiatives where we can and we were particularly keen to show our backing to Sheffield Hospitals Charity and their Red Shoe Walk.

As a club, we are incredibly proud of the work we have done and continue to do in respect of dementia care, which we hope is outwardly visible as part of our monthly Millers Memory Club which takes place at the stadium and aims to offer support to former players, staff and supporters who need it.

We know how many people in the South Yorkshire area have been sadly affected by memory-related illnesses and the challenges that are associated with them, so to be able to offer our support to the Red Shoe Walk at our pre-season friendly with Sheffield United was really important for us.”

Dave McCarthy, Head of Operations at Sheffield United Football Club, said: “The Blades proudly support Sheffield Hospitals Charity and their amazing work raising money and awareness for dementia. It is an incredible cause and one that is very personal to me and I’m sure many other families across Sheffield. We hope to see lots of Sheffield United fans there on the 3rd August showing their support too.”

Registration for the walk opens at 9am at the Summer Beach Club, Meadowhall and the walk starts at 10am.

To sign up for the Red Shoe Walk visit the Sheffield Hospitals Charity website.